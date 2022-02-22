Mauritius asks Google map to mark Chagos islands as part of its territory amid row with UK

Mauritius has reportedly asked Google to describe Chagos islands as part of its territory amid row with the UK.

The ownership of the island has become a contentious issue between the UK and Mauritius. Earlier this month, authorities from Mauritius had hosted their country's flag above the Peros Banhos atoll as Mauritian ambassador to the UN Jagdish Koonjul said the country is "reclaiming" the island from Britain.

After the flag was raised, Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth reportedly said it was an "emotional moment" for the country.

Mauritian survey teams had earlier conducted measurements of the Blenheim Reef. The UK government says it has sovereignty over what it calls the British Indian Ocean Territory (Biot).

PM Jugnaut had said the visit by the research vessel to the disputed Chagos Islands was "historic" and that it did not take permission from the United Kingdom or the United States.

PM Jugnauth has accused the UK government of not abiding by international law. The UK government says it has held sovereignty over the British Indian Ocean Territory since 1814 while rejecting the Mauritius government's claim over the islands.

The International Court of Justice in 2019 had backed Mauritius while declaring that the UK should give up the islands.

"This will be a historic visit because it is the first time since Mauritius gained independence on March 12, 1968, that the Mauritian state is organising a trip to this part of its territory in the middle of the Indian Ocean without having to seek permission from anyone," PM Jugnauth had said.

Britain had separated the Chagos island from Mauritius in 1965 and had set up a joint military base with the US on Diego Garcia which is the largest island on the isles. Mauritius has repeatedly asked the archipelago to be returned for decades even as the UN General Assembly voted in favour of Mauritius.

In 2019, the UN General Assembly had said the "Chagos archipelago forms an integral part of the territory of Mauritius". However, the stalemate over the island continues even as the British government concluded a lease agreement with the US to use the Diego Garcia base until 2036.

(With inputs from Agencies)