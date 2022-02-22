Norway court bans breeding of Cavalier King Charles Spaniels, British bulldogs

They may look cute and loved by their owners, but a Norway court has declared their cross-breeding to be an act of cruelty.

In an unprecedented landmark, Norway’s Oslo District Court recently ruled that breeding British bulldogs and Cavalier King Charles Spaniels are a violation of the Norwegian Animal Welfare Act section 25 and will no longer be tolerated.

The judgement, which was hailed by the animal rights activist and criticised by breeders, has put an end to a longstanding debate in Norway where the breeders are accused of going to extreme levels in the quest for a cute dog at the expense of the animals’ well-being.

The ruling was prompted by a case brought in November 2021 by Animal Protection Norway group out of concern for the dog breeds’ numerous, critical health issues.

Inbreeding has caused the two breeds to develop a “disease guarantee”, a long list of hereditary illnesses that affect most individuals, the group argued.

“The man-made health problems of the bulldog have been known since the early 20th century. This verdict is many years overdue,” said Ashild Roaldset, the CEO of Animal Protection Norway in a post published by the group following the ruling.

“For several decades, sick dogs have been bred in violation of Norwegian law. Our dogs [have] been victims of systematic and organized betrayal of our four-legged friends. Today it has been confirmed that this is illegal.”

More than half of all bulldogs born in Norway over the past 10 years had to be delivered by caesarean section.

"The race's genetic inability to give birth naturally is reason alone for bulldogs not to be used for breeding," the district court judges wrote in their ruling.

The judgement stated that a conviction does not imply a ban on serious breeding of Bulldog or Cavalier, as serious and scientifically based cross-breeding could be a good alternative.

(With inputs from agencies)