Russia-Ukraine crisis: UK minister claims that 'invasion' of Ukraine has begun

British health minister Sajid Javid on Tuesday (February 22) claimed that the "invasion of Ukraine has begun" as he says Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent actions towards Ukraine show he has chosen confrontation with the West over diplomatic dialogue.

While speaking to Sky News, Javid said, "We have seen that he has recognised these breakaway eastern regions in Ukraine and from the reports we can already tell that he has sent in tanks and troops. From that, you can conclude that the invasion of Ukraine has begun."

In a televised address on Monday (February 21), Putin ordered the deployment of troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine - - the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and the Lugansk People's Republic. The Russian leader recognised the two regions as independent.

Western countries are planning to impose strict sanctions on Russia but during his televised address, Putin said, "We are being blackmailed, they are threatening us with sanctions. But I think they will impose those sanctions."

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday said that Britain will immediately impose hard economic sanctions on Russia.

Johnson said that the sanctions would be "targeted not just at entities in Donbass and Luhansk and Donetsk, but in Russia itself - targeting Russian economic interests as hard as we can."

Meanwhile, Javid told BBC TV, "We've always preferred dialogue and still continue to do so but it's clear from President Putin's actions that he has chosen confrontation over dialogue."

