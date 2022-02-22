Vladimir Putin orders troops into eastern Ukraine: Key points from his crucial address

The Russia-Ukraine crisis escalated further after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine. He recognised the two regions as independent on Monday (February 21) during a crucial televised address.

In his seminal speech, Putin ordered his defence ministry to despatch Russian peacekeepers to Ukraine's two breakaway regions - the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and the Lugansk People's Republic.

Putin earlier signed decrees to recognise the two regions as independent statelets. The move by Russia can be countered by sanctions from Western allies as the step could hamper the recent diplomatic attempts to defuse the crisis situation.

Here are some of the crucial points from Putin's address:

1) Putin described Ukraine as an integral part of Russia's history and said eastern Ukraine was ancient Russian land.

He said, "I would like to emphasise again that Ukraine is not just a neighbouring country for us. It is an inalienable part of our own history, culture and spiritual space."

"These are our comrades, those dearest to us – not only colleagues, friends and people who once served together, but also relatives, people bound by blood, by family ties," he added.

2) Putin had announced his decision in phone calls to the leaders of Germany and France.

3) On recognition of pro-Russian separatists, Putin said that he deems it "necessary to make a decision that should have been made a long time ago".

The decision to "immediately recognise the independence and sovereignty of the Donetsk People's Republic and the Lugansk People's Republic".

4) While talking about the responsibility for the bloodshed, the Russian leader said that "those who seized power and keep power in Kyiv, we demand they stop the hostilities immediately".

He warned, "Otherwise, all the responsibility for the possible continuation of the bloodbath will be on the conscience of the regime that is ruling in Kiev."

5) Putin also mentioned the talks around Ukraine's membership of NATO. He said, "If Ukraine was to join NATO it would serve as a direct threat to the security of Russia."

6) Putin also talked about the origins of modern Ukraine. He said, "Modern Ukraine was entirely created by Russia, more precisely, Bolshevik, communist Russia. This process began immediately after the revolution of 1917."

7) While speaking about the sanctions, Putin said, "We are being blackmailed, they are threatening us with sanctions. But I think they will impose those sanctions."

8) Calling out the Western stance, Putin said that the "so-called civilized world, the representatives of the self-proclaimed western colleagues, they act as if they do not notice anything". He added, "As if nothing is happening, as if this nightmare did not exist."