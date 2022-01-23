Top 10 world news: Turkish journalist detained, Twitter account of Indian ministers hacked, and more

In a diplomatic earthquake, German Navy chief VAdm Kay-Achim Schönbach stepped down on Saturday after his comments in New Delhi which called for rapprochement with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine can't become a NATO member. Also, British MP Nusrat Ghani has alleged that she was sacked from her job in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative government for being Muslim.

Russia calls UK's claim as 'evidence' that NATO escalating tensions around Ukraine

Russia on Sunday rejected the claim made by the UK government saying it did not provide corroboration to back it up.

German Navy chief steps down after his New Delhi comments on Putin, Ukraine

UK MP Nusrat Ghani alleges she was sacked from job in PM Johnson's government for being Muslim

'We are worried': Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam defends hamster culling

Defending mass culling of hamsters, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said that Covid infections could be growing exponentially due to an outbreak in pet hamsters.

Turkish journalist detained after 'insulting' Erdogan in TV interview

Prominent Turkish TV journalist, Sedef Kabas, has been detained for "insulting" the nation's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and could face imprisonment for the same.

Elon Musk's Neuralink to start clinical trials of implanting brain chips in humans

Billionaire Elon Musk's company Neuralink is conceiving implants to be able to communicate with machines by thought.

Twitter accounts of several Indian ministers hacked, official complaints lodged

The official Twitter accounts of Indian Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda were hacked on Sunday. A similar tweet in Urdu was shared from Minister Rao Inderjit and Governor Kalraj's handle.

Taliban warn against women's rights activism after two activists were seized from their homes

Taliban authorities have warned that they have all the rights to crackdown on dissent and jailed protestors. This comes in as concerns grow over the disappearance of two women activists in Afghanistan.

Since record high in November 2021, Bitcoin plummets to almost half its value

With numerous economies looking to keep a check on the growing popularity of cryptocurrency, Bitcoin seems to have lost almost half of its value since its record high in November last year.

Republic Day 2022: 'Abide with me' dropped from musical line-up by Modi government

The central government has dropped the hymn 'Abide with me' from the musical line-up of Republic Day.