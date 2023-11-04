Top 10 news: Zelensky says Israel-Hamas war 'taking away focus' from Kyiv, Nepal earthquake kills 157 & more

The Turkish foreign ministry on Saturday (Nov 4) said that it has decided to call its ambassador from Israel to Ankara for consultations. In a statement, the foreign ministry said the decision to recall Sakir Özkan Torunlar was taken due to Israel's refusal of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and also its refusal for continuous and unhindered flow of humanitarian aid. In other news, an earthquake in Nepal has claimed lives of at least 157, the news agency Reuters reported on Saturday (Nov 4).

In a statement, the foreign ministry said the decision to recall Sakir Özkan Torunlar was taken due to Israel's refusal of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and also its refusal for continuous and unhindered flow of humanitarian aid. "In view of the unfolding humanitarian tragedy in Gaza caused by the continuing attacks by Israel against civilians, and Israel’s refusal of calls for a ceasefire and continuous and unhindered flow of humanitarian aid, it was decided to recall our Ambassador in Tel Aviv, H.E. Mr. Şakir Özkan Torunlar, to Ankara for consultations," the statement said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his concerns on Saturday (Nov 4) saying that the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas in West Asia has shifted the "focus" away from the ongoing war in Ukraine. During a press conference alongside EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, Zelensky said, "Of course, it's clear that the war in the Middle East, this conflict, is taking away the focus."

The death toll due to an earthquake in Nepal has climbed to 157, the news agency Reuters reported on Saturday (Nov 4). Rescue workers started digging through the rubble of collapsed houses with their bare hands to search for any survivors. The earthquake struck the Jajarkot region in the west on Friday night with a magnitude of 6.4, Nepal's National Seismological Centre said.

Amid the escalating war between Israel and Hamas which has pushed the Gaza Strip into a deepening humanitarian crisis, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a telephonic conversation with his Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen on Saturday (Oct 4).

The artificial intelligence startup of Elon Musk, called xAI, is set to release its first AI model to a few select groups on Saturday (Oct 4), announced the billionaire and Tesla CEO on Friday (Oct 3). The step has been taken almost a year after OpenAI's ChatGPT was launched which changed the ways in which businesses worked across the world and pushed people toward adopting the generative AI technology.

Pakistan survived a magnificent hundred by New Zealand star Rachin Ravindra and won the rain-affected ODI World Cup 2023 match on November 4 in Bengaluru by 21 runs to stay alive in the tournament. Chasing 402, Pakistan were 200/1 when the umpires decided to call off the match.

British comedian Russell Brand is embroiled in a legal battle after being accused of sexually assaulting an extra during the filming of the rom-com Arthur in July 2010. The civil lawsuit was filed in the US and marks the first time such allegations have appeared in a formal legal setting.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is in Jordan, said on Saturday (Nov 4) that Israel must take every possible measure to prevent civilian casualties as its war with Hamas intensifies in the Gaza Strip. Addressing a press conference in Amman along with Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, Blinken said that Israel must also take every possible measure to protect civilians.

A deadly airstrike by Israel on Gaza City hit a school, which was being run by the United Nations and was serving as a shelter, on Saturday (Nov 4). The attack took place at a time when US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was set to hear demands of the Arabs for a ceasefire in a meeting to be held in Jordan.