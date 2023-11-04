Zelensky says Israel-Hamas war 'taking away focus' from Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his concerns on Saturday (Nov 4) saying that the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas in West Asia has shifted the "focus" away from the ongoing war in Ukraine.

During a press conference alongside EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, Zelensky said, "Of course, it's clear that the war in the Middle East, this conflict, is taking away the focus."

Zelensky's comments come at a time when a Republican-led bill providing $14.3 billion in aid to Israel was passed by the United States House of Representatives on Thursday (Nov 2).

This action was against US President Joe Biden's request to allocate additional funds for Ukraine and other urgent matters. Ukrainian troops are already grappling with fatigue and uncertainties regarding the future of US military assistance.

In response to recent statements by a senior Ukrainian commander suggesting a "stalemate" in the Ukraine-Russia war, Zelensky denied this characterisation on Saturday (Nov 4).

He said that, despite the fact that the war was nearing the completion of two years, the situation was not at a "stalemate." "Today, time has passed and people are tired... But this is not a stalemate," Zelensky said.

EU's engagement with Ukraine

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Kyiv on Saturday (Nov 4) as a European Union report is set to be presented next week evaluating Ukraine's progress in its pursuit of EU membership.

Von der Leyen highlighted her presence in Kyiv, writing, "Good to be back in Kyiv for my sixth wartime visit." She shared a photograph of her alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a railway station and detailed the purpose of her visit.

"I’m here to discuss Ukraine’s accession path to the EU, the EU’s financial support to rebuild Ukraine as a modern, prosperous democracy, and how we will continue to make Russia pay for its war of aggression," she wrote in caption of the picture.

(With inputs from agencies)