LIVE TV
ugc_banner

Nepal earthquake: Rescuers dig through rubble with bare hands as deaths climb to 157

KathmanduEdited By: Harshit SabarwalUpdated: Nov 04, 2023, 09:30 PM IST

An injured person is seen inside a helicopter after an earthquake in Jajarkot, Nepal, November 4, 2023. Photograph:(Reuters)

Follow Us

Story highlights

The earthquake of 6.4 magnitude struck the Jajarkot region in the west on Friday night with a magnitude of 6.4,  Nepal's National Seismological Centre said. 

The death toll due to an earthquake in Nepal has climbed to 157, the news agency Reuters reported on Saturday (Nov 4). Rescue workers started digging through the rubble of collapsed houses with their bare hands to search for any survivors. The earthquake struck the Jajarkot region in the west on Friday night with a magnitude of 6.4,  Nepal's National Seismological Centre said. 

However, the German Research Centre for Geosciences measured it at 5.7 and the US Geological Survey at 5.6. Officials said that although the quake's magnitude was not severe, the damage and the death toll were high due to the poor quality of construction in the area and because it struck while people slept.

Officials pointed out that rescue work was expected to be slow as emergency teams had to first clear roads blocked by landslides in many places. 

Harshit Sabarwal

Newsman. MMA Striker

RELATED

Bangladesh: Garment workers clash with police during protests

Pakistan Air Force base attacked, 9 killed

Death toll rises to 157 as devastating earthquake hits Nepal; India expresses solidarity