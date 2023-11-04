Nepal earthquake: Rescuers dig through rubble with bare hands as deaths climb to 157

The death toll due to an earthquake in Nepal has climbed to 157, the news agency Reuters reported on Saturday (Nov 4). Rescue workers started digging through the rubble of collapsed houses with their bare hands to search for any survivors. The earthquake struck the Jajarkot region in the west on Friday night with a magnitude of 6.4, Nepal's National Seismological Centre said.

However, the German Research Centre for Geosciences measured it at 5.7 and the US Geological Survey at 5.6. Officials said that although the quake's magnitude was not severe, the damage and the death toll were high due to the poor quality of construction in the area and because it struck while people slept.