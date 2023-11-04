Pakistan survived a magnificent hundred by New Zealand star Rachin Ravindra as they won the rain-affected ODI World Cup 2023 match on November 4 in Bengaluru by 21 runs to stay alive in the tournament. Chasing 402, Pakistan were 200/1 when the umpires decided to call off the match.

After losing the first wicket early in Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman and Pak skipper Babar Azam added unbeaten 194 runs for the second wicket and ensured that the Men in Green stay on top of the proceedings. Zaman scored a sensational hundred for Pakistan and remained not out on 126 off just 81 balls while Babar aptly held the other end with 66 off 63.

Earlier, New Zealand lost the toss and were asked to bat first in Bengaluru. The decision proved costly to Babar as new Kiwi star Rachin Ravindra hit another magnificent century in the tournament - his third - as New Zealand posted a mammoth total on 401/6 in 50 overs.

Opening the batting with Devon Conway, Ravindra went on to score 108 off just 94 balls before being dismissed by Mohammad Wasim in the 36th over of the innings. He also added 180 runs for the second wicket with skipper Kane Williamson (95).

Mark Chapman (39 off 27) and Glenn Phillips (41 off 25) along with Mitchell Santner (26 off 17) provided much needed impetus to New Zealand innings towards the death overs. For Pakistan, Mohammad Wasim took three wickets while Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed and Haris Rauf took one each.

New Zealand suffered serious blow to their semi-final contention with their fourth loss on the trot and currently stand fourth on the points table with eight points in eight matches. They can now reach a maximum of 10 points by winning their last league game against Sri Lanka on November 9.