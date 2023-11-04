ODI World Cup 2023: WATCH | New Zealand's Kane Williamson takes STUNNING diving catch vs Pakistan

Kane Williamson returned to New Zealand side after an injury and made an immediate impact with the bat, scoring 95 off 79 ball as Blackcaps scored 401/6 in 50 overs. Williamson also took a stunning catch to dismiss Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique in the second over of the chase.

Chasing 402, Pakistan opener tried to break free early and pulled a short ball from Tim Southee. The ball, however, lobbed in the air and Willison ran behind it. The Kiwi skipper took a diving catch while running back with ball coming over his shoulders. Have a look at the catch below:

Shafique's opening partner Fakhar Zaman, however, kept his team in the hunt of 402-run target as he added 154 runs for the second wicket with his skipper Babar Azam. The game was interrupted due to rain but not before Pakistan raced to 160/1 in 21.3 overs. By the time rain stopped play, Zaman had completed his century and was batting beautifully on 106 off just 69 ball with seven fours and nine sixes. Babar, on the other hand, was playing second fiddle with 47 not out off 51 balls.