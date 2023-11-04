ODI World Cup 2023: WATCH | New Zealand's Kane Williamson takes STUNNING diving catch vs Pakistan
Earlier, New Zealand lost the toss and were asked to bat first in Bengaluru. The decision proved costly to Babar as new Kiwi star Rachin Ravindra hit another magnificent century in the tournament - his third - as New Zealand posted a 401/6 in 50 overs.
Kane Williamson returned to New Zealand side after an injury and made an immediate impact with the bat, scoring 95 off 79 ball as Blackcaps scored 401/6 in 50 overs. Williamson also took a stunning catch to dismiss Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique in the second over of the chase.
Chasing 402, Pakistan opener tried to break free early and pulled a short ball from Tim Southee. The ball, however, lobbed in the air and Willison ran behind it. The Kiwi skipper took a diving catch while running back with ball coming over his shoulders. Have a look at the catch below:
Shafique's opening partner Fakhar Zaman, however, kept his team in the hunt of 402-run target as he added 154 runs for the second wicket with his skipper Babar Azam. The game was interrupted due to rain but not before Pakistan raced to 160/1 in 21.3 overs. By the time rain stopped play, Zaman had completed his century and was batting beautifully on 106 off just 69 ball with seven fours and nine sixes. Babar, on the other hand, was playing second fiddle with 47 not out off 51 balls.
Opening the batting with Devon Conway, Ravindra went on to score 108 off just 94 balls before being dismissed by Mohammad Wasim in the 36th over of the innings. He also added 180 runs for the second wicket with Williamson.
Mark Chapman (39 off 27) and Glenn Phillips (41 off 25) along with Mitchell Santner (26 off 17) provided much needed impetus to New Zealand innings towards the death overs. For Pakistan, Mohammad Wasim took three wickets while Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed and Haris Rauf took one each.