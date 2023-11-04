Elon Musk's startup xAI to release first AI model among select groups

The artificial intelligence startup of Elon Musk, called xAI, is set to release its first AI model to a few select groups on Saturday (Oct 4), announced the billionaire and Tesla CEO on Friday (Oct 3).



The step has been taken almost a year after OpenAI's ChatGPT was launched which changed the ways in which businesses worked across the world and pushed people toward adopting the generative AI technology.



OpenAI, the company which introduced ChatGPT to the world, was launched by Elon Musk in 2015 but he stepped down from the board of the company in 2018.



"In some important respects, it (xAI's new model) is the best that currently exists," Musk wrote on his X social media platform. "As soon as it’s out of early beta, xAI's Grok system will be available to all X Premium+ subscribers," he added.

The billionaire has remained critical of AI efforts made by the big tech firms and had earlier this year announced that he will launch a maximum truth-seeking AI which will make an effort to understand how the universe works and rival Microsoft's Bing AI and Google's Bard.



The team which has worked on xAI, which was launched in July, consists of those who have worked in Google's DeepMind, and other major AI research firms.



Even though X and xAI are separate, the companies have been working closely together. xAI has also collaborated with Tesla and other companies.



Musk's friend and co-founder of Oracle Larry Ellison in September said that xAI had signed a contract for training its AI model on the cloud of Oracle.

Musk warns against AI

While speaking with United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak days back, Musk had predicted that the world's future with the existence of AI would be an "age of abundance" with a "universal high income", however, he warned that "humanoid robots" might chase humans.

Musk said that the jobs will remain just for those who needed a "personal satisfaction". He called AI "a magic genie" which can give humans anything they wish for.



"One of the future challenges is how do you find meaning in life?" he stated. The billionaire further warned that "we should be quite concerned" about humanoid robots which "can follow you anywhere".



He emphasised the importance of a physical off switch. "A humanoid robot can basically chase you anywhere. It's something we should be quite concerned about. If a robot can follow you anywhere, what if they get a software update one day, and they're not so friendly any more?" he said.

