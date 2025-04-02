US President Donald Trump is set to announce major reciprocal tariffs on several nations on Wednesday (Apr 2).

Union Home Minister Amit Shah slammed the opposition and said that he stands in support of the Waqf Amendment Bill amid the debate in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday (Apr 2).

Israel announced an expansion of military operations in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip.

'IT'S LIBERATION DAY IN AMERICA': How world is reacting as Trump sets tone for reciprocal tariffs' announcement

US President Donald Trump is just hours away from announcing the major reciprocal tariffs on several nations on "Liberation Day".

'You would break this country': Amit Shah slams Opposition on Waqf Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that he stands in support of the Waqf Amendment Bill amid the debate in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday (Apr 2).

Israel announces expansion of military operation in Gaza to capture ‘large areas’

Israel, on Wednesday (Apr 2), said that it was expanding its military operation in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip, stating that the army would seize "large areas" of the besieged Palestinian enclave.

'Largest breach ever': Massive data breach at Musk's X leaks over 200 million users' email addresses, photos and more

There has been a massive data breach at Elon Musk's X (formerly known as Twitter) as a hacker claimed to have publicly posted a database containing details of around 200 million X users.

Who is Kirill Dmitriev? Senior Russian official to visit US this week

Russian President Vladimir Putin's investment envoy, Kirill Dmitriev, is set to visit Washington to meet with top Trump official Steve Witkoff this week. The two will hold discussions aimed to strengthen relations between the two nations as they seek to end the ongoing war in Ukraine, CNN reported, citing a US official and sources familiar with the plans.

‘Liberation Day’: Biggest questions on Trump’s reciprocal tariffs answered

US President Donald Trump is set to announce reciprocal tariffs on a host of nations on Wednesday (Apr 2) at a White House event. Trump has deemed the day as “Liberation Day” to “make America wealthy again.”

Is Trump surrounded by 'evil forces'? White House secretary claims US administration engaged in 'spiritual battle'

US President Donald Trump's Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stressed that the Trump administration has engaged in a "spiritual battle", adding that there were "evil forces".

Donald Trump serious about running a third term. What 'methods' is he hinting at?

US President Donald Trump has said that he is not joking about running for the presidency again and there are 'methods' for doing so. While the US Constitution under the 22nd Amendment bars any individual from running for the presidency for the third time, Trump supporters have said that the law can be interpreted differently as well. While any such maneuver would invite legal challenges, and courts would be asked to interpret the meaning of the 22nd Amendment, Trump and his supporters have been reiterating their stance.

Sabrina Carpenter reported to be Disney's top pick to play the lead in live-action Tangled movie

According to a new report, pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter is Disney's top pick to play the lead in the live-action adaptation of its 2010 hit, Tangled. The movie is a retelling of the classic fairytale Rapunzel. The project entered development last year.

BCCI announces home schedule for 2025-26 season, South Africa and West Indies to tour India

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday (April 2) announced the schedule for India’s home series as South Africa and West Indies will be touring the sub-continent. The announcement comes as part of BCCI’s 2025-26 home season as India also bid to defend their T20 World Cup title at the start of 2026. West Indies will play a two-match Test series while South Africa will play in an all-format series.