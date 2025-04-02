The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday (April 2) announced the schedule for India’s home series as South Africa and West Indies will be touring the sub-continent. The announcement comes as part of BCCI’s 2025-26 home season as India also bid to defend their T20 World Cup title at the start of 2026. West Indies will play a two-match Test series while South Africa will play in an all-format series.

India set for South Africa, West Indies home series

With the Australia tour coming at the start of 2026 and the T20 World Cup defence looming, the Indian cricket team will play South Africa and West Indies as the home season begins on October 2. India will play four Test matches, two against West Indies followed by two against South Africa. There will be no day-night Test match in either series.

Compared to last year, the 2025-26 home season will have a delayed start as India will be away in England for a five-match Test series followed by the Asia Cup in September. India will be in England until August with the tour starting on June 20.

The South Africa series will start on 14 November with the first Test in New Delhi while the three-match ODI series begins on Dec 6. India will then start preparations for the T20 World Cup as they face the Proteas in a five-match T20I series starting on Dec 9.

Ahmedabad, Kolkata, New Delhi and Guwahati will be designated venues for the Test series while Ranchi, Raipur, Vizag and Cuttack are some venues used for the white-ball series.

West Indies Tour of India

1st Test – Thu, 02-Oct-25 to Mon, 06-Oct-25 | 9:30 AM | Ahmedabad

2nd Test – Fri, 10-Oct-25 to Tue, 14-Oct-25 | 9:30 AM | Kolkata

South Africa Tour of India

1st Test – Fri, 14-Nov-25 to Tue, 18-Nov-25 | 9:30 AM | New Delhi

2nd Test – Sat, 22-Nov-25 to Wed, 26-Nov-25 | 9:30 AM | Guwahati

1st ODI – Sun, 30-Nov-25 | 1:30 PM | Ranchi

2nd ODI – Wed, 03-Dec-25 | 1:30 PM | Raipur

3rd ODI – Sat, 06-Dec-25 | 1:30 PM | Vizag

1st T20I – Tue, 09-Dec-25 | 7:00 PM | Cuttack

2nd T20I – Thu, 11-Dec-25 | 7:00 PM | New Chandigarh

3rd T20I – Sun, 14-Dec-25 | 7:00 PM | Dharamsala

4th T20I – Wed, 17-Dec-25 | 7:00 PM | Lucknow

5th T20I – Fri, 19-Dec-25 | 7:00 PM | Ahmedabad