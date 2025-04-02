US President Donald Trump's Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stressed that the Trump administration has engaged in a "spiritual battle", adding that there were "evil forces".

Pointing to the assassination attempt at Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, Leavitt suggested that he was "saved by the grace of God" to become the president.

"I think there were certainly evil forces, and I think that the president was saved by the grace of God on July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania, and he’s in this moment for a reason,” she told the Christian Broadcasting Network.

The assassination attempt killed crowd member Corey Comperatore and wounded two others.

Trump, after facing the near-death experience, said that it made him "more of a believer".

“It changed something in me,” he said at a national prayer breakfast on Feb. 6. “I feel even stronger. I believed in God but I feel much more strongly about it.”

He also said that God has a "glorious mission" for America and that the country needs to "make religion a much more important factor now."

Emphasising and probably connecting 'religion' with politics, Trump said that the country needs to "make religion a much more important factor now."

However, some Democrats have raised concerns over Trump's newfound spirituality. Trump was never vocal about Christianity before, however, this recent incident made him speak about it as he said that he is committed to "eradicate anti-Christian bias" through a task force led by Attorney General Pam Bondi.

The new group will “move heaven and earth to defend the rights of Christians and religious believers nationwide,” Trump said.

Moreover, the task force aims to "identify any unlawful anti-Christian” actions that took place under Biden’s administration.

Notably, Trump also created a special White House Faith Office led by pastor Paula White-Cain, an American televangelist.

However, the critics said that the task force only empowers an already majority group and blurs the lines between church and state.

