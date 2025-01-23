US President Donald Trump officially named Sean Curran the new Secret Service Chief on Wednesday (Jan 22). Curran, the head of his personal Secret Service detail, helped shield Donald Trump during an assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

Advertisment

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote that it was an “honour” to appoint Curran as the director of the US Secret Service.

Also read | Laken Riley Act: US Congress passes Trump's hardline immigration crackdown bill

“Sean is a Great Patriot, who has protected my family over the past few years, and that is why I trust him to lead the Brave Men and Women of the United States Secret Service,” the president posted.

Advertisment

Trump further described Curran as a “brilliant leader, who is capable of directing and leading operational security plans for some of the most complex Special Security Events in the History of our Country, and the World.”

“He proved his fearless courage when he risked his own life to help save mine from an assassin’s bullet in Butler, Pennsylvania, said Trump. I have complete and total confidence in Sean to make the United States Secret Service stronger than ever before.”

Also read | Trump DOJ freezes police reform agreements reached by Biden administration

Advertisment

“Thank you Sean, and Congratulations!” Trump wrote.

Who is Sean Curran?

Curran first joined the Secret Service in September 2001. He has an experience of 23 years with the Law Enforcement as a Special Agent in the Newark Field Office, where he conducted protection, intelligence, investigations, recruitment, and logistics support for the district.

He served as the Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the Presidential Protective Division during Trump’s first term in the White House, when he was responsible for multiple protectees, and enhanced security plans for the president’s residences.

Also read | Trump re-designates Iranian-backed Houthi rebels as ‘foreign terrorist organisation’

Assassination attempt on Trump

During a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on July 13, 2024, a gunman opened fire at Trump. Curran was one of the agents who sprang on the stage to protect him.

The bullet grazed the Republican’s right ear. Two supporters were also injured while one died.

Watch | US President Trump's crackdown on immigration comes into effect

Curran will replace the acting director of the agency Ron Rowe, who was appointed after Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigned following backlash for failing to prevent a possible assassination attempt on Trump.

(With inputs from agencies)