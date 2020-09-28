LIVE TV
Top 10 world news: Trump's alleged tax evasion, US' withdrawal of diplomats from Iraq, and more
WION Web Team
New Delhi, India
Sep 28, 2020, 07.14 PM(IST)
Top 10 world news Photograph:( WION )
Story highlights
Top news stories of the day
Donald Trump faces fresh controversy as bombshell report claims president avoided tax for years
US fears attack on diplomatic mission, set to withdraw diplomats from Iraq
Pompeo urges Greece, Turkey to resolve Mediterranean row; pledges support
Five groups ousted from UN-backed responsible investment list
Suspect in new Charlie Hebdo attack wanted to avenge Prophet cartoons
Beijing orders ban on frozen food from countries with major coronavirus outbreaks
South Korean President Moon Jae-in calls for return of inter-Korean military hotlines
Donald Trump's former campaign manager hospitalised after threats to self-harm
German Chancellor Merkel visits Kremlin critic Navalny in hospital
After Uighurs, China targets religious identity of another Muslim minority
