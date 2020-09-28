Top 10 world news: Trump's alleged tax evasion, US' withdrawal of diplomats from Iraq, and more

WION Web Team New Delhi, India Sep 28, 2020, 07.14 PM(IST)

Top 10 world news Photograph:( WION )

Donald Trump faces fresh controversy as bombshell report claims president avoided tax for years

US fears attack on diplomatic mission, set to withdraw diplomats from Iraq

Pompeo urges Greece, Turkey to resolve Mediterranean row; pledges support
Five groups ousted from UN-backed responsible investment list

Suspect in new Charlie Hebdo attack wanted to avenge Prophet cartoons

Beijing orders ban on frozen food from countries with major coronavirus outbreaks

South Korean President Moon Jae-in calls for return of inter-Korean military hotlines

Donald Trump's former campaign manager hospitalised after threats to self-harm

German Chancellor Merkel visits Kremlin critic Navalny in hospital

After Uighurs, China targets religious identity of another Muslim minority

