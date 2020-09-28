German Chancellor Merkel visits Kremlin critic Navalny in hospital

German Chancellor Angela Merkel visited Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny while he was undergoing treatment in a Berlin hospital for poisoning.

The Kremlin critic confirmed a report by German news magazine Der Spiegel, and wrote on Twitter that it was "a private meeting and conversation with the family".

According to the finding of German, French and Swedish experts, Navalny was poisoned with a nerve agent in Russia last month. But Moscow has so far rejected this.

Russia has repeatedly criticised Berlin for what Moscow says is a failure to share information on the case.

Navalny added: "I am very grateful to Chancellor Merkel for visiting me in hospital."

A spokesman for Merkel earlier declined to comment on the Der Spiegel report.

Navalny was flown from Russia to Berlin last month after falling ill on a domestic flight. He received treatment in the Charite hospital for 32 days before being discharged last week.

The Navalny case has further worsened relations between Moscow and a number of western countries.

Merkel has faced calls to halt the nearly-completed Nord Stream 2 pipeline bringing Russian gas to Germany.