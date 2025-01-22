US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Jan 22) told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to make a deal and end this "ridiculous war" now or face taxes, tariffs, and sanctions, adding that "We can do it the easy way or the hard way".

Meanwhile, Sheikh Muhammad Ali Hamadi, a senior Hezbollah leader, was killed in a drive-by shooting outside his residence in the Machghara area of Lebanon’s western Bekaa district on Tuesday (Jan 21) night.

In other news, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's party, the Janata Dal (United), also known as JD(U), fired its Manipur unit chief Kshetrimayum Biren Singh on Wednesday (Jan 22) who claimed that the party withdrew support to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in the Indian state of Manipur.

'STOP this ridiculous war now': Trump warns Putin or else face tariffs, sanctions

Sheikh Muhammad Ali Hamadi, top Hezbollah leader, shot dead in Lebanon: Reports

Nitish Kumar's JD(U) fires Manipur unit chief who claimed party withdrew support to BJP govt in state

Former UK PM Rishi Sunak embarks on new career path with Oxford and Stanford fellowships

Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced significant new career moves, including joining Oxford’s Blavatnik School of Government and Stanford University’s Hoover Institution. The former leader revealed on Tuesday (Jan 21) that he will be participating in both institutions as part of their distinguished fellowship programmes, marking a new chapter after his tenure as prime minister.

ISRO captures before-and-after satellite images of Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 site

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has captured detailed satellite images of the ongoing Maha Kumbh 2025, the world's largest religious gathering, in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

Top Maoist leader Chalapathi killed by Indian security forces. Who was he?

Ramachandra Reddy, popularly known as Chalapathi, was a top Maoist leader who was recently killed by Indian security forces during a gunfight at the Chattisgarh-Odisha border.

US Secretary of State Rubio meets S Jaishankar, commits to strengthening ties with India

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with his US counterpart Marco Rubio on Monday (Jan 21) in the first bilateral meeting hours after the Secretary of State assumed office.

Jeju Air crash: South Korea to change concrete barriers at some airports in wake of tragedy

South Korean authorities said on Wednesday they will change the concrete barriers used for navigation at some airports across the country after the Jeju Air crash that left 179 people dead.

IND vs ENG, 1st T20I: Arshdeep Singh becomes India's highest T20I wicket-taker and goes past.....

India pacer Arshdeep Singh became the highest wicket taker for India in the T20Is, surpassing Yuzvendra Chahal. Arshdeep, who now has 97 T20I wickets, reached the milestone during the IND vs ENG 1st T20I in Kolkata on Wednesday (Jan 22).

Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Intruder stabbed actor to free himself from his grip, recounts chilling details to cops

The Bangladeshi intruder, who broke into Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's home on January 16 to attempt robbery, has recounted chilling details to the Mumbai police of the fateful night. The attacker, identified as Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir revealed that he stabbed Saif to free himself from his tight grip.