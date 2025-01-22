Sheikh Muhammad Ali Hamadi, a senior Hezbollah leader, was killed in a drive-by shooting outside his residence in the Machghara area of Lebanon’s western Bekaa district on Tuesday (Jan 21) night.

The assailants, reportedly driving two separate vehicles, shot Hamadi six times before fleeing the scene, as reported by the Times Of Israel.

Authorities launch investigation

Lebanese authorities have initiated a probe into the killing, with initial investigations pointing to a long-standing family feud.

Hamadi's controversial history

Hamadi was a fugitive with a notorious past, wanted by the FBI for his role in the 1985 hijacking of Lufthansa Flight 847. During the hijacking, 153 passengers and crew were held hostage, and an American citizen was tortured and killed. This placed Hamadi on the FBI’s most-wanted list for decades.

The killing of Hamadi comes just days before the 60-day ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah expires on January 26. According to the agreement, Israel must pull out its troops from southern Lebanon, while Hezbollah is to retreat north of the Litani River.

The ceasefire, which was agreed upon on November 27, required Hezbollah to give up its weapons in southern Lebanon, and Israel was supposed to withdraw its forces within 60 days, handing over control to the Lebanese army and UN peacekeepers.

However, Israel has only left two towns and continues airstrikes on Hezbollah positions, claiming the group is hiding weapons and attempting rocket launches to avoid their destruction.

