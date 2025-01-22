US President Donald Trump's administration has begun working on the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire-hostage deal between Israel and Hamas, The Times of Israel reported, citing a Politico report.

The officials and advisers to Trump's Republican Party said that they worked with the former President Joe Biden's administration, but admitted that it will not be easy to push the phased agreement through.

'End of beginning'

“What Biden left us with is the end of the beginning, not the beginning of the end,” one official told Politico.

The officials further said that US National Security Adviser Mike Waltz and newly confirmed US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will start working on the ceasefire almost immediately.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump said he is considering visiting the Middle East, though not immediately, as he reiterated his administration's role in reaching the hostage-ceasefire deal.

“We’re thinking about going to the Middle East — not yet,” Trump told reporters on his second day in office.

Trump's Mideast envoy, Steve Witkoff, confirmed on Monday that he plans to travel to the Gaza Strip to oversee the implementation of the three-phase agreement.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that "both President Trump and Biden gave full backing to Israel's right to return to fighting, if Israel comes to the conclusion that negotiations on Phase B are futile. I really appreciate it.”

On Monday, the Israel Prison Service said that it released 90 Palestinian prisoners as a part of the Gaza ceasefire agreement that came into effect on Sunday (Jan 19).

It came after Hamas handed over three Israeli hostages in the first exchange under a much-awaited truce deal, which is aimed at ending the 15-month war in the besieged Palestinian enclave.

