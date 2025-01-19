The Israeli military continued its attacks in Gaza on Sunday, citing that a ceasefire with Hamas had been delayed due to the group's failure to provide a list of hostages to be released.

"The IDF continues to strike within the Gaza area at this time. According to the prime minister's directives, the ceasefire will not come into effect until Hamas fulfils its commitments," military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a televised statement.

Meanwhile, Gaza's civil defence agency said that Israeli strikes killed at least eight people and injured over 25 on Sunday.

Agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal said that three people were killed in northern Gaza and five in Gaza City.

Israeli PM Netanyahu demands hostage list

The much-awaited ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, which was scheduled for Sunday (Jan 19) was put on hold after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that the truce would only take effect once Hamas provided a list of hostages to be released.

Hamas failed to meet the deadline to provide the list, citing "technical reasons".

The Palestinian militant group released a statement "affirming its commitment" to the terms of the truce, saying that "the delay in providing the names of those to be released in the first batch is due to technical reasons."

Netanyahu's office released a statement almost an hour before the scheduled time of the hostage swap, saying, "The prime minister instructed the IDF (military) that the ceasefire, which is scheduled to take effect at 8:30 am, will not begin until Israel has received the list of released hostages, as Hamas has committed to providing."

Netanyahu had on Sunday warned that the exchange of the Palestinian prisoners will only take place after Hamas provides a list of the hostages it will be releasing.

"We will be unable to move forward with the framework until we receive the list of the hostages who will be released, as was agreed," the Israeli PM's office said.

(With inputs from agencies)