A much-awaited ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, which was scheduled for Sunday (Jan 19) was put on hold after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that the truce would only take effect once Hamas provided a list of hostages to be released.

Advertisment

Hamas failed to meet the condition, citing "technical reasons".

The Palestinian militant group released a statement "affirming its commitment" to the terms of the truce, saying that "the delay in providing the names of those to be released in the first batch is due to technical reasons."

Netanyahu's office released a statement almost an hour before the scheduled time of the hostage swap, saying, "The prime minister instructed the IDF (military) that the ceasefire, which is scheduled to take effect at 8:30 am, will not begin until Israel has received the list of released hostages, as Hamas has committed to providing."

Advertisment

Netanyahu had on Sunday warned that the exchange of the Palestinian prisoners will only take place after Hamas provides a list of the hostages it will be releasing.

"We will be unable to move forward with the framework until we receive the list of the hostages who will be released, as was agreed," the Israeli PM's office said.

Also read: Israel army says attacks continue in Gaza, ceasefire still not in effect

Advertisment

'Israel reserves right to resume Gaza war,' says Netanyahu

The Israeli PM on Saturday (Jan 18) said that his country reserves the right to resume its war against Hamas with US support “if necessary”.

Netanyahu, in a televised address, vowed to bring home all the hostages held in the besieged Palestinian enclave by Hamas.

“We reserve the right to resume the war if necessary, with American support.”

"We are thinking of all our hostages ... I promise you that we will achieve all our objectives and bring back all the hostages….With this agreement, we will bring back 33 of our brothers and sisters, the majority (of them) alive," Netanyahu said.

He said that the first phase of the truce was a "temporary ceasefire."

"If we are forced to resume the war, we will do so with force," Netanyahu said, adding that Israel had "changed the face of the Middle East" since the war began.

(With inputs from agencies)