Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has captured detailed satellite images of the ongoing Maha Kumbh 2025, the world's largest religious gathering, in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

The images released by ISRO show the extensive infrastructure, including the layout of tent cities, roads, and numerous pontoon bridges constructed at the Triveni Sangam.

The images have been captured by EOS-04 (RISAT-1A) ‘C’ band microwave satellite, with its all-weather capability and fine resolution (FRS-1, 2.25 m).

Further, the time series images captured by the satellites showed the construction of Shivalay Park, which is spread across 12 acres of land.

Shivalay Park is an India-shaped park in Prayagraj and is a major attraction of Maha Kumbh.

However, the images captured on three separate dates show the construction of the landmark.

The combined time-series images from September 15, 2023, and December 29, the satellite highlights the event's development.

Moreover, three-time series images also showed the Prayagraj Sangam and the zoomed section of the River Ganges showing temporary pontoon bridges.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri shared some of these images on X, saying, "The Indian Space Research Organisation has released stunning images of the Maha Kumbh Mela as seen from space."

Dr Prakash Chauhan, Director of the NRSC, explained, “The radarsat was used as it could image the region through the cloud band that enveloped Prayagraj.”

Notably, the UP administration is using these images to control potential disasters and manage crowd control.

MahaKumbh to outshine Oktoberfest, Rio Carnival

The ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 is set to surpass some of the largest global events, including Rio Carnival, Germany's Oktoberfest, and Haj.

The Maha Kumbh 2025 is expected to witness over 450 million devotees, including 1.5 million foreign tourists, according to the government.

According to UP government officials, the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 surpasses the Rio Carnival’s 70 lakh visitors, Oktoberfest’s 72 lakh, and the 25 lakh attendees of Haj.

Moreover, the attendance numbers of the devotees are also projected to surpass the combined populations of major countries like the US and Canada.

(With inputs from agencies)