US President Donald Trump issued a warning to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Wednesday (Jan 22), telling him to make a deal for ending the ongoing "ridiculous war" now or face high taxes, tariffs, and sanctions, while adding, "We can do it the easy way or the hard way."

Advertisment

Reiterating what he has always been saying, Trump said, "Let’s get this war, "which never would have started if I were President, over with."

In a Truth Social post, Trump stressed, "I'm not looking to hurt Russia," adding, "I love the Russian people, and always had a very good relationship with President Putin - and this despite the Radical Left’s Russia, Russia, Russia HOAX. We must never forget that Russia helped us win the Second World War, losing almost 60,000,000 lives in the process."

Donald Trump's post on Truth Social Photograph: (Truth Social )

Advertisment

'Doing a very big favour on Russia'

He further said that he would be going to do a "very big FAVOR" on Russia, whose economy is failing, and President Putin.

"Settle now, and STOP this ridiculous War! IT’S ONLY GOING TO GET WORSE. If we don’t make a “deal,” and soon, I have no other choice but to put high levels of Taxes, Tariffs, and Sanctions on anything being sold by Russia to the United States, and various other participating countries," he posted.

Advertisment

Trump added, "We can do it the easy way, or the hard way - and the easy way is always better. It’s time to “MAKE A DEAL.” NO MORE LIVES SHOULD BE LOST!!!"

Trump had previously promised a quick resolution to the conflict soon after taking office.

Although Moscow has been sceptical of Trump’s promises, it expressed its willingness to engage with the incoming administration for a resolution that ends the war with Ukraine.

The Russia-Ukraine war is on the verge of completing three years in February, having started with Moscow's invasion on Feb 24, 2022 in what it called "special military operation".

(With inputs from agencies)