Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced significant new career moves, including joining Oxford’s Blavatnik School of Government and Stanford University’s Hoover Institution. The former leader revealed on Tuesday (Jan 21) that he will be participating in both institutions as part of their distinguished fellowship programmes, marking a new chapter after his tenure as prime minister.

Sunak will join the Blavatnik School of Government at Oxford University as a member of its World Leaders Circle. Additionally, he will take up a role as a Distinguished Visiting Fellow at Stanford’s Hoover Institution in California. Despite the prestigious nature of both positions, Sunak will not receive a salary for his involvement, although Stanford will cover his expenses.

He said, “Both Blavatnik and Hoover do superb work on how we can rise to the economic and security challenges we face and seize the technological opportunities of our time.”

"I was fortunate enough to study at both, they shaped my life and career, and I look forward to contributing to their world-leading research in the months and years ahead," as per BBC News.

Deep affection for both institutions

The former prime minister, who earned a degree in philosophy, politics, and economics at Oxford and an MBA from Stanford, shared his personal connection to both schools. He mentioned having a "huge affection" for each institution, further underlining the significance of these new roles in his career.

This career shift follows months of speculation regarding Sunak’s future, particularly after reports suggested he might return to California, where he owns a luxurious $7.2 million beach home. The property, which boasts stunning views of the Pacific Ocean and the nearby mountains, has long been linked to Sunak’s personal life.

