US President Donald Trump's billionaire ally Elon Musk stirred a major controversy on Monday (Jan 20) over his gesture, which many said resembled a Nazi salute.

While addressing the supporters of the Republican leader at the Capital One arena, the Tesla CEO pounded his chest and raised his right arm in the air while thanking Trump’s supporters.

The salute kicked up a row in Trump's UN ambassador pick confirmation hearing as well where she seemingly defended the Tesla CEO over the gesture and denied that Musk gave a 'Nazi' salute.

“What do you think of Elon Musk, perhaps the president’s most visible adviser, doing two ‘Heil Hitler” salutes last night at the president’s televised rally?” Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy asked Stefanik.

“No, Elon Musk did not do those salutes,” Stefanik answered. “I was not at the rally, but I can tell you I’ve been at many rallies with Elon Musk, who loves to cheer when President Trump says ‘We need to send our U.S. space programme to Mars.’”

“Elon Musk is a visionary,” Stefanik continued. “That is simply not the case. The American people are smart, they see through it, they support Elon Musk.”

Musk reacts to salute row

After the billionaire's 'Nazi' salute went viral on Monday, he said his rivals needed "better dirty" tricks.

Frankly, they need better dirty tricks.



The “everyone is Hitler” attack is sooo tired 😴 https://t.co/9fIqS5mWA0 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 21, 2025

Reactions on social media

Users on social media criticised Musk, the world's richest man, for his "autocratic tendencies".

"He's such a weird man, why put him in front of a crowd just take his money and keep him in the back," one user wrote.

"I'm totally shocked by Musk's autocratic tendencies, as well as his support for imperious politicians both here and abroad," a second user commented.

(With inputs from agencies)