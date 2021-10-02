Top 10 World News: Trump wants to tweet again, Duterte mulls retirement and more

Former US President Donald Trump has requested a federal judge to force Twitter to restore his account. He has claimed that the social media giant was 'coerced' into suspending his account by members of the US Congress. Trump, a prolific tweeter, saw his account getting suspended after his supporters attacked US Capitol on January 6 this year. Meanwhile, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has said that he wants to retire from politics. In other news UK' Queen Elizabeth officially marked the beginning of a new session of Scottish Parliament. Read this and more in our Top 10 World News.

Trump to tweet again? Donald Trump requests US judge to force Twitter into restoring account



Former US President Donald Trump's Twitter account was suspended after his supporters attacked US Capitol on January 6 this year. He was booted from other social media platforms as well. Now Trump has alleged that his Twitter account was suspended after the social media giant was 'coerced ' by members of US Congress

UK's Queen Elizabeth marks start of Scottish Parliament session



Queen Elizabeth was joined by Prince Charles and his wife Camila. Both of them are recognised as Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when they are in Scotland.

Philippines' Duterte says will retire from politics



Duterte's move potentially paves the way for his daughter to contest for presidency

In a first, all-female guard change occurred at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in US



In the 84-year vigil, an all-female guard change occurred with the 38th Sergeant of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the US for the first time. The moment came on the 30,770th day of continuous guarding of the tomb. It is located in Arlington National Cemetery, Virginia. The 3rd US Infantry Regiment soldiers guard the tomb.

Craftsman uses calligraphy on Kashmiri silk carpets, demand increases



Shahnawaz Ahmad, a craftsman, said that he wanted to do something innovative rather than making same old designs. His strategy has worked and his carpets have seen better demand. Kashmir carpets already enjoy fame across the world.

Phuket opens to all vaccinated travellers



Thailand's tourism industry has been on its knees, with the coronavirus pandemic and related restrictions slashing visitor numbers from 40 million in 2019 to a mere trickle over the last two years, Phuket is now officially open for fully vaccinated tourists without quarantine.

Qataris vote in subdued first legislative election



Qataris began voting in their country's first ever legislative polls Saturday, AFP correspondents saw, with 30 of 45 seats in a previously appointed, largely advisory council up for election.

'I got two doses of Covishield from India', says 76th UNGA President Abdulla Shahid



UN General Assembly's 76th session President Abdulla Shahid said, he received the two doses of Covishield vaccine. He added a “large portion” of other countries in the world have also been inoculated by India-made vaccine. He was responding a question that whether any Covid vaccine should be recognised and considered or only the ones validated by the World Health Organisation or any other group



Exclusive: Dubai Expo 2020 will showcase India's potential to the world, says Piyush Goyal



'The Dubai Expo 2020 will showcase India's immense power and will display the country's potential through the Indian pavilion at the expo,' said Piyush Goyal.

PM Modi lashes out at opposition for not supporting pro-farmers reforms



An ardent follower of Mahatma Gandhi’s principles, PM Modi said he makes sure all his decisions benefit the vulnerable population, and not harm them.