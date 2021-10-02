In a first, all-female guard change occurred at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in US

For the first time in the 84-year vigil, an all-female guard change occurred with the 38th Sergeant of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the United States, a tweet from the Army's Old Guard said on Friday.

The historic moment came on the 30,770th day of continuous guarding of the tomb. It is located in Arlington National Cemetery, Virginia.

On a recent Autumn morning at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in @ArlingtonNatl, history was made. For the first time in the 84-year vigil, on the 30770th day of continuous guarding, an all-female guard change occurred with the 38th Sergeant of the Guard.#Tomb100 pic.twitter.com/JndxF9VVuK — The Old Guard (@USArmyOldGuard) October 1, 2021 ×

Arlington National Cemetery website said, "The military guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is changed in an elaborate ceremony, which happens every hour on the hour from October 1 through March 31, and every half hour from April 1 through September 30.”

The 3rd US Infantry Regiment soldiers guard the Tomb of the Unknown round the clock in all weathers.

On Instagram, the Old Guard posted, "We commemorate the achievements of these trail-blazing Tomb Guards," adding this "historic event" was a first but not the last.

The post said, "With diversity in our ranks, race, gender, or any characteristics will never hinder, but only enhance the execution of our sacred mission."

"As we recognise this monumental day, we reflect on the Unknowns and their ultimate sacrifice. The world will never know their names. Their life's poetry was silenced in the defense of this great nation. We will never forget their sacrifice, and we will never falter as our standard will remain perfection," it added.

