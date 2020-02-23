Top 10 World News: Trump visit to India, Coronavirus outbreak and more

The coronavirus outbreak is one of the most serious public health crises to confront Chinese leaders in decades. "For us, this is a crisis and is also a big test," Xi said. Meanwhile, India is all geared up for the much-awaited US President Donald Trump's India visit on Monday.

China braces for inevitable big hit to economy from coronavirus: Xi

China will step up policy adjustments to help cushion the blow on the economy from a coronavirus outbreak that authorities are still trying to control, President Xi Jinping was quoted as saying on Sunday.

Turkey says will 'temporarily' close Iran border over virus fears

Turkey on Sunday announced it would "temporarily" close its land border with neighbouring Iran as alarm grows over a spike in new coronavirus infections.

Namaste Trump: India gears up for US President Donald Trump's visit

24 hours before US President Donald Trump's visit, preparations are underway in full swing for the 'Namaste Trump' event in Ahmedabad.

Jordan bars travellers from China, Iran, SKorea over virus

Jordan said on Sunday it would bar entry to citizens of China, Iran and South Korea and other foreigners travelling from those countries in response to the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

Coronavirus is China's 'biggest health emergency': President Xi Jinping

The coronavirus epidemic that has killed over 2,400 people is communist China's "largest public health emergency" since its founding in 1949, President Xi Jinping said Sunday.

Saudi-led coalition says it foiled Red Sea attack by Yemen's Houthis

Naval forces from the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen on Sunday foiled an "imminent terrorist" attack by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement in the southern Red Sea, a major commercial shipping channel, the coalition said.

Iran says 43 infected with coronavirus, eight dead: Official

Iran has confirmed 15 new cases of the new coronavirus, taking the total to 43 with a death toll of eight. Most of the infections have been in the Shi'ite Muslim holy city of Qom.

South Korea raises alert to highest level as coronavirus cases jump

South Korea raised its disease alert to the highest level on Sunday after a surge in coronavirus infections and two more deaths, while China state media warned the outbreak there had yet to reach a turning point despite some signs of easing.

Iran's leader says enemies tried to use coronavirus to impact vote

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Sunday Iran's enemies tried to put people off voting in Friday's parliamentary election by exaggerating the threat of the new coronavirus but that participation had been good.

Floods wash away entire Bolivian city forcing evacuations

Muddy water rushed through the streets of Cochabamba, Bolivia Friday night into Saturday after heavy rains caused the Taquiña River to jump its banks.