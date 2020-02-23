Floods wash away entire Bolivian city forcing evacuations

Bolivia rains Photograph:( Reuters )
Local media reported some 22 homes were affected by the flooding.
Muddy water rushed through the streets of Cochabamba, Bolivia Friday night into Saturday after heavy rains caused the Taquiña River to jump its banks.
Local media reported some 22 homes were affected by the flooding.
Bolivia's caretaker President Jeanine Anez and members of her cabinet were in Cochabamba Saturday to observe clean up efforts.
The annual rainy season in Bolivia begins in November and runs until March.