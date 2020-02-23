Namaste Trump: India gears up for US President Donald Trump's visit

24 hours before US President Donald Trump's visit, preparations are underway in full swing for the 'Namaste Trump' event in Ahmedabad.

Multi-tier security arrangements have been made for the visit with more than 4000 security personnel deployed along with 10 companies of paramilitary forces.

Trump is scheduled to make his first visit as president to India on February 24 and 25 during which he will travel to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat followed by a visit to the city of Agra.

Hundreds of artists across the country are preparing for a grand welcome for Trump with murals of Trump on the walls to woo the 73-year-old president.

Also read: Trump plans to raise the issue of religious freedom with PM Modi: Official

The first wonder of the world Taj Mahal is also getting a makeover with workers scrubbing the walls, fountains, pathways and renovating the gardens at the Taj.

Watch | Taj Mahal gets a makeover for Trump's visit

India's best-known attraction is visited by nearly seven million tourists a year and has been blighted by pollution.

Trump will be welcomed at the reconstructed Motera stadium in Ahmedabad which is now the world’s largest cricket stadium and second-largest sports stadium. The event is called ‘Namaste Trump’, in response to Modi’s welcome in the United States last September, which was called ‘Howdy Modi!’.

Motera Stadium has been reconstructed for Rs 700 crore and has replaced the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) to become the world’s largest cricket stadium, with a seating capacity of more than 1,10,000 people.

Ahmedabad's Motera Stadium is where the Modi-Trump bonhomie will be on display for the world to see.