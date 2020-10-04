Top 10 world news: Trump talks of 'real test', Mecca reopens, and more

Trump talks of 'real test' ahead in his fight against coronavirus infection

"Over the next period of a few days, I guess that`s the real test, so we`ll be seeing what happens over those next couple of days," Trump said into the camera, seated in front of an American flag and wearing a jacket and open-necked shirt...Read more

Azerbaijan accuses Armenia of bombing another city, escalating conflict

Ignoring appeals from Russia, the United States, France and the EU to call a ceasefire, Armenia and Azerbaijan have stepped up hostilities over the weekend, with an accompanying rise in aggressive rhetoric....Read more

Belarus police use water cannon in Minsk amid anti-Lukashenko protests

Reports said protesters were not just detained in capital Minsk but in other places as well including Vitebsk and Gomel... Read more





Paris braces for maximum COVID-19 alert level amid rising cases

The number of hospitalizations in the country has risen to a 10-week high of 6,590 with the total number of cases at 563,535 which is the second-highest in Western Europe... Read more

Mecca reopens for limited 'umrah' pilgrimage

A raft of precautions have been adopted to ward off any outbreaks during the umrah, according to state media...Read more





Lawyer named as first Black woman to lead national party in Canada

She succeeds Elizabeth May, who led the Greens for 13 years before stepping down at the end of 2019...Read more





Reports emerge of ISI's involvement in car bomb explosion in Afghanistan's Nangarhar

At least 15 people were killed and more than 30 wounded in a car bomb explosion near the district governor`s compound in Ghanikhil district in the eastern province of Nangarhar on Saturday afternoon...Read more





Sri Lanka imposes indefinite curfew in 2 towns after detection of new COVID-19 cases

Nearly 50 people from her workplace and the hospital have been sent for home quarantine after she was detected positive for COVID-19...Read more

Nepal Prime Minister's advisers test positive for COVID-19

Oli has previously tested negative, but had yet to take a test after his associates tested positive...Read more

India, Bangladesh conduct naval exercise in Bay of Bengal

Indian Navy ships Kiltan, Khukri and Bangladesh Navy ships Abu Bakr, Prottoy & MPA undertook manoeuvres, surface drills, helo operations and seamanship evolutions...Read more