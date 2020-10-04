India, Bangladesh conduct naval exercise in Bay of Bengal

India and Bangladesh Navy took part in a bilateral exercise in the Bay of Bengal on Saturday.

Indian Navy ships Kiltan, Khukri and Bangladesh Navy ships Abu Bakr, Prottoy & MPA undertook manoeuvres, surface drills, helo operations and seamanship evolutions.

IN & BN ships will undertake the third edition of Coordinated Patrol CORPAT along IMBL on October 4 and 5.

The edition of Bongosagar and IN-BN CORPAT is significant in view of Mujib Barsho, 100th birth anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

In September, India Navy had conducted exercises with the Russian naval forces in the Bay of Bengal. Indian and Russian naval forces had carried out several drills including surface and anti-aircraft drills, helicopter operations, manoeuvres and cross-deck flying as part of the exercise.

The Russian navy had deployed its destroyer Admiral Vinogradov, destroyer Admiral Tributs and fleet tanker Boris Butoma of the Pacific Fleet based at Vladivostok. The Indian Navy on its part deployed guided-missile destroyer Ranvijay and fleet tanker Shakti along with helicopters.



India's naval drill in the Bay of Bengal assumes particular significance given the tense situation at the LAC where tensions between Indian and Chinese troops has been festering for several months now ever since the Galwan Valley clash on June 15.

