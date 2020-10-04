Paris braces for maximum COVID-19 alert level amid rising cases

France reported 16,972 coronavirus cases on Saturday with 49 fatalities as Paris braced for maximum coronavirus alert.

The number of hospitalizations in the country has risen to a 10-week high of 6,590 with the total number of cases at 563,535 which is the second-highest in Western Europe.

The country had recorded 281,025 cases till end August but the number of cases has gone up substantially, worrying health experts and government authorities.

The death toll due to the virus has shot up to 31,956. Amid the growing number of cases the government has decided to tighten restrictions around the French capital with risk of complete closure of bars and cafes as health minister Olivier Veran declared "we'll have no choice".

The maximum alert protocol has already been raised in Aix-en-Provence, Marseille and the French overseas territory of Guadeloupe.

Amid the risk of complete closure of bars, Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo said, "it's not a done deal" although she acknowledged that the health situation was "very serious" even though the government said it would be focussing on entities which serve alcoholic drinks without food.

The government, however, has almost ruled out a complete lockdown which was imposed in the country from mid-March to mid-May.