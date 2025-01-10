New York Judge Juan Merchan sentenced US President-Elect Donald Trump to an unconditional discharge in the hush money case on Friday (Jan 10).

Meanwhile, in China, massive protests erupted across the northwest region after a 17-year-old;d college student mysteriously died on a college campus.

‘There is no case’: Trump slams hush money trial after avoiding jail time; vows to appeal 'unlawful witch hunt'

New York Judge Juan Merchan on Friday (Jan 10) sentenced US President-elect Donald Trump to an unconditional discharge in the hush money case. This decision means Trump will not face any jail time, fines, or probation.

LA wildfires update: Death toll climbs to 10; curfew in place amid reports of looting

The death toll due to the ravaging wildfires in Los Angeles has climbed to at least 10, with authorities announcing a curfew in the region amid reports of looting, according to media reports on Friday (Jan 10).

Massive protests erupt in China after student's mysterious death. What's the case?

A 17-year-old boy, who was in his third year of a degree at an education institute of China's Pucheng, allegedly fell to his death on January 2 and the school called it an accident. But soon allegations spread on social media that authorities were covering up the case and that it was not an accident. Shortly, massive protests erupted across northwest China against the authorities.

International Fact-Checking Network calls out Meta CEO Zuckerberg's censorship claim as 'false'

Meta’s founder and CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, is facing criticism following his recent announcement to reduce content moderation policies in the United States. Zuckerberg said that Meta will "get rid of fact-checkers" and replace them with community-based posts, initially in the US.

Why is Iran changing its capital from Tehran to Makran?

Iran has announced to move its capital from Tehran - largest city in the north - to the southern coastal region of Makran. The decision to shift the over 200-year-old capital is motivated by a few factors.

'Save US from Elon Musk': 'Biographer' makes big claims on billionaire's mental health

A man claiming to be a biographer of Elon Musk said that the Tesla CEO is "going mad" and there is a need to protect America from him. Seth Abramson made serious claims about Musk's mental health as he took to the social media platform X (Owned by Musk) and called for an immediate government intervention.

‘China hacked Trump’s phone, stole data for six months,’ Former aide claims

A top former aide to US President-elect Donald Trump has claimed that China hacked the GOP leader’s phone and stole data for six months. He also added that the communist nation was hoping to develop a first-strike nuclear capability against the US. The warning came from Trump’s national security adviser from 2017 to 2018, HR McMaster.

Delhi polls: AAP vs BJP heats up as Kejriwal alleges voter manipulation; Who is BJP’s CM face? asks Atishi

Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday (January 10), accusing them of turning Delhi into the "crime capital of India."

LA wildfires: Iconic Hollywood sign damaged? Here's what we know so far

Los Angeles wildfire has led to insurmountable destruction. Several Hollywood stars had to evacuate as the fire burnt down their mansions. Amid all the news of destruction, images were being circulated on social media that claimed that the wildfire had even damaged the iconic Hollywood sign.

BCCI selectors keen to ‘move on’ from Ravindra Jadeja in ODIs – Report

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is not an automatic choice in the One-Day team, an unnamed BCCI source has hinted ahead of the squad announcement for the England series and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.