Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday (January 10), accusing them of turning Delhi into the "crime capital of India." Speaking at a rally ahead of the Delhi elections on February 5, Kejriwal said that the BJP's negligence and "hatred" towards the city are why they have not held power in Delhi for 25 years.

Advertisment

“BJP has made Delhi the crime capital of India. There are robberies, chain snatchings, and gang wars; women feel unsafe leaving their homes. BJP hates the people of Delhi. Because of this hatred, they have not come to power here for the last 25 years," Kejriwal said.

Also read: 'This is my first podcast. This world is completely new to me ' Indian PM Modi in his ‘first-ever’ podcast

He promised that if AAP formed the government, Residents’ Welfare Associations (RWAs) would receive funds to hire private security guards. “It is not our aim to replace the police,” he said, as quoted by ANI.

Advertisment

Who will be BJP's CM face?

In a separate event, AAP leader Atishi took a dig at the BJP for failing to announce a chief ministerial candidate ahead of the election. “Today, the entire Delhi is asking from the 'Galli-Galoch' party who its CM face is. The people of Delhi know that by voting for AAP, Arvind Kejriwal will become the CM. But they are asking who will be BJP's CM face,” she said.

Also read: India: Bihar man found alive 17 years after 4 accused spent jail term for murdering him

Advertisment

BJP workers protest outside Kejriwal’s residence over his 'fake' voters claim

Meanwhile, BJP workers staged a protest outside Kejriwal’s residence on Feroze Shah Road, opposing his comments about Purvanchali voters. Police had to deploy water cannons to prevent protesters from breaching security. The BJP accused AAP of making “false” claims about voter registration.

Also read: Delhi's ruling AAP stages ‘dharna’ outside CM bungalow amid BJP's ‘Sheesh Mahal’ claims

Kejriwal had earlier accused the BJP of manipulating the voter list in his New Delhi constituency by registering "fake" voters. In a formal complaint to the Election Commission, he raised concerns about 13,000 new voter applications submitted between December 15 and January 8.

“Many of these voters appear to have been brought in from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and other neighbouring states to create fake voter registrations. This undermines the integrity of the election process,” Kejriwal told reporters after filing his complaint.

(With inputs from agencies)