Delhi Police and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) faced off on Wednesday outside the official residence of Delhi Chief Minister. AAP leaders Saurabh Bharadwaj and Sanjay Singh clashed with police officers after being stopped from entering the premises to counter the allegations made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Advertisment

Also read: Dr. V. Narayanan - From India's cryogenic engine expert to ISRO Chief

The BJP had accused former CM Arvind Kejriwal of extravagant renovations at his residence, claiming it had been transformed into a "Sheesh Mahal" featuring a swimming pool, costly commode, and even a minibar. In response, Bharadwaj and Singh, alongside members of the media, attempted to enter the property to refute these allegations. However, the heavy police security deployment and barricades stopped them, leading to a heated exchange.

AAP leaders protest outside the CM’s residence

Advertisment

After being denied entry, the AAP leaders staged a "dharna" (sit-in) outside the residence. Addressing the media, Sanjay Singh said, “BJP's lies and propaganda have been exposed today. For months, BJP leaders have claimed there is a golden toilet, swimming pool, and mini-bar in the CM’s residence. Today, I brought the media here, but water cannons and police have been deployed. Are we terrorists?”

Also read: Delhi CM Atishi claims central govt 'threw' her out of official residence, BJP says she's 'lying'

Saurabh Bharadwaj added that both police and Public Works Department (PWD) officials told them they were acting on orders from higher authorities to prevent entry. He said, “Every day, BJP has been releasing videos and photos of the residence. We came with the media to see the residence, but three layers of barricades have been set up to block us. If we were allowed in, the truth would have been revealed. Where are the golden toilets and swimming pool they claim exist?”

Advertisment

Bharadwaj also questioned the BJP’s motives, comparing the alleged Rs 33 crore spent on Kejriwal’s residence to the Rs 2,700 crore being spent on the Prime Minister’s new residence. He said, “Both were built during the COVID-19 pandemic with taxpayer money. Let the public see both. The BJP wants to hide the PM’s residence, but we demand transparency for both houses.”

Also read: Delhi assembly poll date announced: Elections to be held on Feb 5, results on Feb 8

The BJP had earlier shared videos of the Chief Minister’s residence, questioning the source of funding for the alleged luxury renovations. Singh had previously invited BJP leaders and the media to visit the residence to verify the claims, calling the allegations baseless.

This development comes as Delhi heads into Assembly elections on February 5, with results to be announced on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies)