Delhi Chief Minister Atishi alleged that the Indian central government led by the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) "threw" her out of the CM's official residence on Monday (Jan 6), just a day before the announcement of the assembly election date in the national capital.

“The schedule for Delhi elections was announced today. Last night, the BJP-led central government, for the second time in three months, threw me out of my official residence, which has been allotted to me as the CM. They cancelled the allotment of the CM residence through a letter and snatched away the residence from an elected CM of an elected govt,” Atishi said, PTI quoted.

The Delhi CM further alleged, "They (BJP) did the same thing three months back. When I was elected as the CM, the belongings of me and my family were thrown on the streets. BJP thinks they will stop our work by snatching our houses, abusing us and making below-the-belt remarks about our families. But, I want to tell the people of Delhi that the work won't stop even if they take away our home."

Joining the trail of Atishi's allegation against the ruling BJP, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bhardwaj said that the BJP does not care to work for the people of Delhi and neither care about the basic amenities like education and electricity for people living in the national capital.

What BJP said?

BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya rejected the claims saying that Atishgi is lying and that she was alloted "sheesh mahal" on October 11, 2024.

She hasn’t still occupied it because she doesn’t want to offend Arvind Kejriwal. Hence, the allotment was withdrawn and two more bungalows have been offered to her, instead," he added.

He even shared a purported letter issued by the Delhi government's Public Works Department. The letter said, "Under these circumstances and aforesaid reasons, the offer of allotment of Bungalow No. 6, Flag Staff Road, issued to Ms Atishi, Hon'ble Chief Minister, Delhi vide letter no F.A(6 Flag Staff Road)PWD&H/2024/1472-73 dated 11-10-2024 by Public Works Department Secretariat, Govt of NCT of Delhi stands withdrawn, with immediate effect."

It further read, "In the light of withdrawal of offer letter dated 11.10.2024, it is further proposed by PWD to offer two bungalows viz bungalow No. 2 at 8 Raj Niwas Lane, Civil Lines, New Delhi & bungalow No. 115 at Ansari Road, Daryaganj, New Delhi to choose one, for which a separate 'offer letter' will be issued to Ms Atishi, Hon'ble Chief Minister, Delhi."

The AAP vs BJP saga reignited when the Election Commission of India announced the date of polls in Delhi - February 5, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies)