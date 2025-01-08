17 years ago in the Indian state of Bihar, a man was reportedly murdered. His paternal uncle and cousins were sent to jail by a court. Each of them served eight months in jail and were out on bail. But guess what, the man is alive.

The case came to light after Jhansi Police found a man on Monday (Jan 6) who was registered as "dead" in Bihar Police records. The police were patrolling when they met the man and after enquiry, it was found that the man had been living in that village for six months. The man was identified as 50-year-old Nathuni Pal, who hails from Bihar's Deoria district. He used to live alone in Jhansi.

"My parents died when I was a child, and my wife left me long back. It has been around 16 years since I last visited my home in Bihar," the man said during the police investigation.

Back in 2009 or before, Nathuni Pal mysteriously went missing after which, his maternal uncle registered a complaint against Pal's paternal uncle and four cousins. He accused that his paternal uncle and cousins took away Pal's land and killed him.

Satendra Pal, one of the brothers accused of the alleged murder, said, "My youngest sibling, who is in the police, was also named but after pleading with the Deputy Inspector General, his name was removed from the FIR."

"My father, I and two brothers served eight months each in jail. Currently, we are out on bail," he further said adding that his father is now dead.

After knowing that Pal is still alive, Satendra broke into tears and said, We are finally free of the taint of murder."



Nathuni Pal has been handed over to Bihar Police and the case is still in court.

