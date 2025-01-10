Prime Minister Narendra Modi recorded his first podcast, which was released on the YouTube channel ‘People By WTF’ of Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath. During the candid conversation, Modi shared the challenges he faced in public life, and India’s technological advancements and addressed questions from children in the two-hour-long episode.

“This is my first podcast. This world is completely new to me,” PM Modi said at the start of the conversation with the young billionaire.

I gave a speech in which I said, 'I will not shy away from hard work,' and 'I will not do anything for myself' and 'I am human who can make mistakes, but I will never do anything wrong with bad intentions.' This is my life's mantra. Everyone makes mistakes, including me. After all, I am a human being, not some God," Modi said in the podcast.

Key highlights:





Recalling the 2002 Godhra incident

The Prime Minister recalled the tragic 2002 Godhra train burning incident. He described his experience as a newly elected MLA, witnessing the devastation, and how he remained calm despite the emotional toll.





Skills for success in politics

When asked about entering politics, PM Modi shared two essential qualities: dedication and communication. He cited Mahatma Gandhi as an example, saying a successful politician must communicate well and stay connected with the masses, especially during their challenging times.





Xi Jinping's desire to visit Modi's hometown

PM Modi shared an anecdote about Chinese President Xi Jinping’s wish to visit his village, Vadnagar, in Gujarat. Xi explained the special bond they share, mentioning that Chinese philosopher Hiuen Tsang had lived in Vadnagar and later in Xi’s hometown in China.





Denied US visa

Modi also recalled the time he was denied a US visa in 2005, calling it an act of disrespect towards the elected government. He boldly declared that India would one day see a time when the world would stand in line for an Indian visa.





Humble side of Modi

Reflecting on past speeches as Gujarat CM, Modi admitted making mistakes. He humbly acknowledged, "I am human, not God. Mistakes happen, but they are never made with bad intentions."





PM’s stand on wars happening globally

On the ongoing wars in different parts of the world, PM Modi made his stance clear: he is in favour of peace. He asserted that India’s transparent and honest approach has earned the trust of nations like Russia, Ukraine, Iran, Palestine, and Israel.





Politics Is not a dirty game

Prime Minister Modi addressed the common belief that politics is a dirty game, acknowledging the ingrained perception. He said, "If you believed in what you said, we wouldn’t be having this conversation," encouraging people to rethink politics as a means of public service.





The role of social media in democracy

PM Modi said that social media is a powerful tool in a democracy, providing youth with information and helping them engage in national initiatives like the Chandrayaan and Gaganyaan missions.





