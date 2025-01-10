India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is not an automatic choice in the One-Day team, an unnamed BCCI source has hinted ahead of the squad announcement for the England series and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Despite his long-standing reputation as the best spin-bowling all-rounder in the country for over a decade, the decision-makers are contemplating moving on from him, with all eyes on the 2027 ODI World Cup build-up.

Jadeja, 36, played three Tests Down Under, scoring 135 runs and picking four wickets – an underwhelming performance from the first-choice player. Although he scored a fifty in the second innings at the Gabba, helping India avoid the follow-on and eventually save the match, he never looked in his element during his brief stays at the crease in the last two Tests.

Meanwhile, as per a Times of India (TOI) report, Jadeja’s place in the ODI side is in jeopardy, with the selectors keen on keeping a tab on his international performance in the upcoming tournaments, should he get picked.

“It's all about when the selectors decide the transition needs to kick in. They will discuss if they want to go with a safe option in (Ravindra) Jadeja or move on right now,” the source said as quoted by TOI.

The source continued saying there is an urge within the selection committee to move on from Jadeja in the ODIs, suggesting the selectors could have a tough time in zeroing in on the final squad for England ODIs and Champions Trophy 2025.

“Even in Test cricket, he has struggled to get going, though his bowling has been steady,” the source added. “There is an urge to move on from him, especially in the ODI format. It will be a tough call in the coming days.”

The all-rounder, however, is expected to retain his place in the Test side, with the away England Tests scheduled for the June-August window later this year.

“When it comes to Test cricket, Jadeja is still fairly in contention for the England tour due to lack of experience in the middle order,” the BCCI source added.

Squad announcement soon

While KL Rahul has asked the selection committee to exempt him for the home series against England, consisting of five T20Is and three ODIs, the selectors would take a call on the pace duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, who are nursing injuries.

With the England series squad announcement just around the corner, the selectors are also working on finalising the team for the eight-team tournament in Pakistan and the UAE beginning February 19.

Given India is playing all its matches in Dubai, including the knockouts, should they qualify, the selectors will consider the playing conditions, pitch nature and the players' past performances before releasing the squad, the announcement of which nears.

(With inputs from agencies)