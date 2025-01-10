KL Rahul, the star Indian keeper-batter, will miss the home white-ball series against England starting January 22 but has made himself available for selection for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 beginning February 19 in the UAE (and Pakistan). Per a BCCI source, Rahul asked the selection committee not to consider him for the England bilateral series as he seeks a break from cricket following a draining tour Down Under.

England is touring India for five T20Is and three ODIs, with the Eden Gardens in Kolkata hosting the series opener under the lights.

"He has sought a break for the England series, but he will be available for selection for the Champions Trophy," a BCCI source said in a chat with PTI.

Rahul played all five Tests in Australia, scoring 276 runs – the third-most for India at an average of 30.66. Picked as the middle-order batter, Rahul returned to playing at the top at the Optus Stadium in Perth in regular captain Rohit Sharma's absence; Rohit missed the first Test for personal reasons.

Meanwhile, Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal added 202 runs for the first wicket in the second innings, laying a foundation for India’s highest team total on tour (487-6 dec); leading them to draw first blood in the five-match series. Though he opened in three Tests since, besides playing at number three in the Boxing Day Test, Rahul’s numbers and form dipped as India conceded the lead and lost the series 1-3.

Who else, if not Rahul?

With Rishabh Pant out with severe injuries he sustained in a road mishap in late 2022, KL Rahul kept wickets and played a handy role in helping India reach the 2023 ODI World Cup final, where they lost to Australia. However, with Pant now back in the scheme of things, he might return to the ODI side, with T20 star Sanju Samson considered his backup.

Sanju’s recent run in the South Africa T20Is, wherein he scored two centuries in two matches, will push his case for an ODI return.

Although the selectors will be keen on retaining Rahul in the ODI side, considering his contribution during the past two multi-team events – the 2023 Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup later that year, Pant’s comeback could pressure the selectors to take a tricky call for ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Should Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee pick Rahul as the first-choice keeper, Pant could also make the cut as his backup.

(With inputs from agencies)