The death toll due to the ravaging wildfires in Los Angeles has climbed to at least 10, with authorities announcing a curfew in the region amid reports of looting, according to media reports on Friday (Jan 10).

Advertisment

According to officials, at least 20 arrests have been made for looting and Santa Monica declared a curfew due to the lawlessness.

Also read | Los Angeles wildfires: Influencer faces backlash for dark humour post over calamity

Apart from the casualties, the wildfires have burned over 10,000 houses and other structures.

Advertisment

Here's a look at the updates on the calamity:

> On Friday, officials urged more people in the Los Angeles region to heed evacuation orders after a new blaze ignited and quickly grew.

> The so-called Kenneth Fire broke out on Thursday near Calabasas.

Advertisment

> A report by the news agency Associated Press said that only hours before the Kenneth Fire roared to life, officials expressed encouragement after firefighters aided by calmer winds and help from crews from outside the state saw the first signs of successfully beating back the region’s two devastating wildfires.

> All of the major fires that have broken out this week are located in a roughly 40-kilometre band north of downtown Los Angeles.

Also read | LA wildfires: Police detain 'homeless suspect' for starting Kenneth fire

> Among the damaged structures were at least five churches, a synagogue, seven schools, two libraries, restaurants, bars, and groceries.

> Earlier, the police detained a homeless man who is believed to have intentionally lighted the Kenneth Fire.

> The suspect was arrested on Thursday around 4.40 pm local time as police responded to reports of a man attempting to start a fire.

> Residents (of the LA region) have already been on the edge due to the ravaging blaze. Then on Thursday afternoon, a wrong text alert came- warning people that the fire was close and that they should prepare to evacuate.

Also read | LA wildfires: Iconic Hollywood sign damaged? Here's what we know so far

> One of the residents told BBC that an instant relief came in the form of a rectified alert telling residents to disregard the warning.

> Several images are circulating on social media claiming that the iconic "HOLLYWOOD" sign was damaged. However, a report by the news agency Reuters fact-checked this claim saying the images were fake.

(With inputs from agencies)