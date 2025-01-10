New York Judge Juan Merchan on Friday (Jan 10) sentenced US President-elect Donald Trump to an unconditional discharge in the hush money case. This decision means Trump will not face any jail time, fines, or probation.

Following the ruling, Trump criticised the case against him in a post on Truth Social, calling the verdict an evidence that “THERE IS NO CASE.”

In a lengthy statement, Trump said, “The Radical Democrats have lost another pathetic, unAmerican Witch Hunt. After spending tens of millions of dollars, wasting over 6 years of obsessive work that should have been spent on protecting New Yorkers from violent, rampant crime that is destroying the City and State, coordinating with the Biden/Harris Department of Injustice in lawless Weaponization, and bringing completely baseless, illegal, and fake charges against your 45th and 47th President, ME, I was given an UNCONDITIONAL DISCHARGE."

He continued, "That result alone proves that, as all Legal Scholars and Experts have said, THERE IS NO CASE, THERE WAS NEVER A CASE, and this whole Scam fully deserves to be DISMISSED."

Trump further claimed that the American people had already delivered their verdict by re-electing him, adding, “The real Jury, the American People, have spoken, by Re-Electing me with an overwhelming MANDATE in one of the most consequential Elections in History. As the American People have seen, this ‘case’ had no crime, no damages, no proof, no facts, no Law, only a highly conflicted Judge, a star witness who is a disbarred, disgraced, serial perjurer, and criminal Election Interference.”

'Despicable charade'

Referring to Friday’s sentencing as a "despicable charade," Trump said that he would appeal the verdict, adding, “We will appeal this Hoax, which has no merit, and restore the trust of Americans in our once great System of Justice. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Ahead of the sentencing, Trump used his court appearance to rally financial support. In an email to his supporters, he called it an “emergency declaration,” saying, “I’M BEING SENTENCED TODAY – just so they can label me a FELON before I’m sworn in. Do you think it’s a coincidence my Inauguration is just days away? You know it and I know it: ALL CHARGES SHOULD BE DROPPED. Legal pundits agree. Legal scholars agree. Plain and simple this is an attack on their political opponent, ME! Justice is not the goal here. This unlawful WITCH HUNT is only meant to obstruct the Presidential Transition process. We can’t let that happen if we want to SAVE AMERICA when I triumphantly return to office.”

What is the Trump hush money trial about?

In May last year, Trump was found guilty of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. These charges were linked to a $130,000 payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. The payment, arranged by Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen, was allegedly made to silence Daniels regarding claims of an affair with Trump during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump has consistently denied the allegations, pleaded not guilty to the charges, and labelled the case a politically motivated attack intended to derail his 2024 presidential campaign.

(With inputs from agencies)