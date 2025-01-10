New York Judge Juan Merchan on Friday (Jan 10) sentenced US President-elect Donald Trump to unconditional discharge in the hush money case, meaning he will avoid jail time, fines or probation.

"This court has determined that the only lawful sentence that permits entry of a judgement of conviction without encroaching on the highest office of the land, is an unconditional discharge"," said New York judge Juan Merchan delivering the sentence during a court session that Trump attended virtually.

“I wish you godspeed as you assume your second term in office," he said.

What does unconditional discharge mean?

Under New York state law, unconditional discharge means a sentence imposed “without imprisonment, fine or probation supervision.”

As per the law, such a sentence can be appropriate when the judge “is of the opinion that no proper purpose would be served by imposing any condition upon the defendant’s release.”

In short, unconditional discharge is a way to wrap up the hush money case without giving jail time or any other sort of punishment to Trump that could interfere with his return to the White House.

New York prosecutor recommended that Trump should not be jailed for his criminal conviction. When asked if the defendant like to speak? Donald Trump said yes, marking the first time he is speaking during this trial.

Trump calls hush money trial 'very terrible experience'

Trump said "this has been a very terrible experience" and began to list his issues with the facts and charges involved.

“This has been a very terrible experience. I think it has been a tremendous set back for New York and the New York court system,” he said.

“I get indicted for business records? Everybody should be so accurate. It’s been a political witch hunt ... to damage my reputation so that I’d lose the election, obviously that didn’t work,” Trump continued.

“I was under a gag order, I’m the first pesident in history [under] a gag order,” Trump said. “I assume that I’m still under a gag order but the fact is I’m totally innocent, I did nothing wrong,” he added.

Trump joined the hearing virtually alongside his lawyer Todd Blanche. His other attorney Emil Bove was present in the courtroom.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, the one who brought the case against Trump that led to his conviction was also present during the sentencing.

Protestors gathered outside the courthouse holding banners both in support and against Trump.

Donald Trump, set to be inaugurated as US president on January 20, has become the first American president, whether current or former, to face a criminal trial, a guilty verdict, and sentencing.

Judge Juan Merchan, who presided over Trump’s trial last year, denied the president-elect’s request to dismiss the case after his victory in the November election.

What is the Trump hush money trial about?

In May last year, Trump was convicted on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. These charges are connected to a $130,000 payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels. The payment, arranged by Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen, was reportedly intended to prevent Daniels from speaking about an alleged sexual encounter with Trump during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. He pleaded not guilty to the charges and has described the case as a politically motivated effort to sabotage his 2024 presidential campaign.

(With inputs from agencies)