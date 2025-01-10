A man claiming to be a biographer of Elon Musk said that the Tesla CEO is "going mad" and there is a need to protect America from him. Seth Abramson made serious claims about Musk's mental health as he took to the social media platform X (Owned by Musk) and called for an immediate government intervention.

Abramson claimed that he has observed the billionaire's behaviour for two years and knows the issues around mental health, drug use and stress he goes through.

"I'm a Musk biographer who has been tracking his online behaviour for the last two years - and given that he's admitted to all of the mental illness, heavy drug use, and crippling stress, it is now reasonable to fear he is deeply unwell...Protect America from Elon Musk," Abrahamson wrote in a post X on Tuesday (Jan 7).

I legitimately believe Elon Musk may be going mad. I'm a Musk biographer who has been tracking his online behavior for the last two years—and given that he's admitted to all of mental illness, heavy drug use, and crippling stress, it is now reasonable to fear he is deeply unwell. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) January 6, 2025

He further added that Musk's struggles in his private life might not be a concern for the general public, although they have "dramatic consequences," but "his holdings across many civilization-essential industries and the fact that he's the incoming POTUS mean that his madness and increasing incitement of violence endangers us all".

Abramson even claimed that since a few days left in the new US administration, urgent action should be taken to "protect America from Elon Musk".

"That could include ending all US contracts with him, filing lawsuits to block his unconstitutional DOGE initiative, and launching new federal and nausea investigations," he added in his post.

The biographer claimed that if no action is taken against Musk, whatever he would do in his "burgeoning madness" to America "as POTUS in the coming years would be on the heads of not just him and those who support or enable him but those who ignored urgent, informed warnings like this one".

Musk saying 'what needs to be said'

All the big claims by Abramson did not go very well with X users as people were seen in support of Musk and criticising the self-proclaimed biographer of Elon Musk.

One X user wrote, "And if he is? He is a drain on the public purse. He will pay for his treatment and his family will help him if he is going off the rails. He is saying what needs to be said."

Another added, "We cannot find a biography on Musk that you wrote. There isn't one." The user further added their address asking for a copy of the biography he claimed he wrote.

