Top 10 world news: Trump arraignment, Fukushima water discharge row and more

Donald Trump's arraignment has been set for September 6 at 9:30 a.m. This makes him the first among the defendants to face proceedings in a comprehensive election racketeering case. In other news, just days after Japan began releasing water from the Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant into the Pacific Ocean, the nation is reportedly facing harassment at the hands of Chinese citizens. Condemning the calls, Tokyo has called on Beijing to avoid unnecessarily raising "people's concerns with information that is not based on scientific evidence". Finally, on day 551 of the Russia-Ukraine war, in a unified stance, Poland and the Baltic nations have formally requested Belarus to expel the Russian mercenary group known as Wagner.

Former US President Trump's arraignment scheduled on charges related to his alleged involvement, along with 18 co-defendants, in efforts to overturn the state's election results has been announced.

Japan has raised concerns over "extremely regrettable" harassment phone calls it has received since the Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc. began releasing treated radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean.

In a unified stance, Poland and the Baltic nations, comprising Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia, have formally requested Belarus to expel the Russian mercenary group known as Wagner. These fighters have sought refuge in Belarus following a failed rebellion against Moscow.

Saudi Arabia has reportedly sentenced to death Mohammed al-Ghamdi, a government critic, for denouncing alleged corruption and human rights abuses via his social media posts.

A school on Indonesia's main island has stirred controversy by partially shaving the heads of 14 girls. The school's headmaster said that this drastic action was taken after accusations that these students were wearing their Islamic hijab headscarves incorrectly.

China will soon lift the requirement for incoming travellers to present a negative COVID-19 test result. On Monday, (August 28) China announced that starting Wednesday (August 30) inbound travellers to the country will no longer be required to take up a pre-departure antigen test for COVID-19.

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephonic conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed developing bilateral cooperation in the space sector, the expansion of BRICS membership, and the upcoming G20 Summit that will take place in the capital New Delhi in September, an official statement from India Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday (Aug 28).

Hundreds of thousands of passengers across the United Kingdom and beyond found themselves in the middle of chaos after the breakdown of the UK's air traffic control system.

Prosecutors at Spain's top criminal court said Monday they had opened a preliminary investigation into Luis Rubiales' forcible kiss on the lips of World Cup player Jenni Hermoso on grounds it could constitute a crime of "sexual assault".