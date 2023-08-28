Sergey Lavrov to represent Russia in G20 meet: Vladimir Putin tells PM Modi in phone call

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephonic conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed developing bilateral cooperation in the space sector, the expansion of BRICS membership, and the upcoming G20 Summit that will take place in the capital New Delhi in September, an official statement from India Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday (Aug 28).

During the phone call, the two leaders discussed the results of the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg.

“The two leaders reviewed progress on a number of issues of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual concern, including the recently concluded BRICS Summit in Johannesburg.”

Modi thanks Putin for supporting India's presidency

Putin also told Modi that he would be unable to attend the G20 Summit in New Delhi on 9-10 September and that Russia would be represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

“While expressing an understanding for Russia’s decision, PM (Modi) thanked President Putin for Russia’s consistent support to all initiatives under India’s G20 Presidency,” it said.

Putin once again congratulated the prime minister on the successful landing of the Indian space station Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon near its south pole.

“Readiness was reaffirmed to further develop bilateral cooperation in the space sector,” the TASS news agency reported.

Vladimir Putin skips G20 summit for second consecutive year

Other aspects of Indo-Russia ties discussed

Other aspects of Russian-Indian relations, like the strategic partnership, were also discussed.

“The positive dynamics of trade and economic cooperation was stated. A mutual disposition was expressed for the consistent implementation of large-scale projects in the energy sector and joint work to expand the international transport and logistics infrastructure.”

On Friday (Aug 25), Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced that Putin has decided to skip the G20 summit due to special focus on the “special military operation” in Ukraine.

"No, the president has no such plans,” the official Tass news agency quoted the Kremlin spokesman as saying.

He said that the format of the Russian leader's participation would be determined later.

The last time the Russian president attended the G20 summit in person was in 2019 in Osaka, Japan.

During the summits in 2020 (Riyadh) and 2021 (Rome), both held during the Covid pandemic, Putin was present virtually.

He missed the 2022 Bali summit, where he was represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

He also had decided to skip the just-concluded first in-person BRICS summit in Johannesburg as the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for him in March over war crimes in the war on Ukraine.

South Africa, the BRICS summit host country, is an ICC signatory and was expected to help in Putin's arrest if he was present in the country.