US: Trump, co-defendants to face arraignment in Georgia on September 6
Story highlights
Trump's arraignment is set for September 6 at 9:30 a.m., making him the first among the defendants to face proceedings in a comprehensive racketeering case.
Trump's arraignment is set for September 6 at 9:30 a.m., making him the first among the defendants to face proceedings in a comprehensive racketeering case.
Former President Trump is scheduled for arraignment in Georgia on charges related to his alleged involvement, along with 18 co-defendants, in efforts to overturn the state's election results.
Trump's arraignment is set for September 6 at 9:30 a.m., making him the first among the defendants to face proceedings in a comprehensive racketeering case, as reported by The Hill. This case alleges that they participated in a criminal enterprise aimed at maintaining Trump's hold on power.
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee has staggered the arraignment times for all the defendants, with each given a 15-minute interval.
trending now
During these arraignment hearings, the defendants will formally hear the charges brought against them and enter their pleas. In Trump's previous three criminal cases, he has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Here are the scheduled arraignment times for each defendant on September 6 in the Georgia case involving Trump:
- Donald Trump: 9:30 a.m.
- Rudy Giuliani: 9:45 a.m.
- John Eastman: 10 a.m.
- Sidney Powell: 10:15 a.m.
- Mark Meadows: 10:30 a.m.
- Cathy Latham: 10:45 a.m.
- Scott Hall: 11 a.m.
- Kenneth Chesebro: 11:15 a.m.
- Trevian Kutti: 11:30 a.m.
- Harrison Floyd: 11:45 a.m.
- Jeffrey Clark: 1 p.m.
- Stephen Lee: 1:15 p.m.
- Jenna Ellis: 1:30 p.m.
- Shawn Still: 1:45 p.m.
- Ray Smith: 2 p.m.
- David Shafer: 2:15 p.m.
- Michael Roman: 2:30 p.m.
- Bob Cheeley: 2:45 p.m.
- Misty Hampton: 3 p.m.
recommended stories
recommended stories
WATCH WION LIVE HERE: