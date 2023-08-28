Poland and Baltic states urge Belarus to expel Russian fighters

In a unified stance, Poland and the Baltic nations, comprising Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia, have formally requested Belarus to expel the Russian mercenary group known as Wagner. These fighters have sought refuge in Belarus following a failed rebellion against Moscow.

After a meeting with his counterparts from the Baltic states, Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski conveyed their collective message to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's regime. Kaminski emphasised the urgency of the situation, stating, "We have asked the regime (of Belarusian President Alexander) Lukashenko to immediately expel the Wagner group from Belarus."

Presence of Wagner fighters

Poland alleges that Belarus currently hosts thousands of Wagner fighters. Belarus shares borders with Russia, Ukraine, and Poland. President Lukashenko has recently declared his intention to maintain around 10,000 Wagner troops within Belarus.

Kaminski expressed grave concerns about the Wagner group, highlighting that some of its members had been released from Russian prisons in exchange for a commitment to participate in the conflict in Ukraine. These fighters are reportedly deeply demoralised and have been accused of crimes against humanity. Kaminski emphasised the significance of the Wagner group's size and capabilities, indicating that they pose a significant security threat.

Border security measures

Furthermore, Kaminski issued a stern warning to Belarus, stating that Poland would close its border with the country in the event of a "critical border incident." This underscores the seriousness with which Poland views the presence of the Wagner group on its neighbour's territory.

Also watch | Russia downs 2 Ukrainian drones over Crimea

In addition to their concerns about the Wagner fighters, the three countries also called on Belarus to promptly repatriate illegal migrants from border regions to their respective home countries. Warsaw has also accused Belarus and Russia of orchestrating a new wave of migration into the European Union with the intention of destabilising the region.

Escalating migration numbers

According to the Polish border guard, there has been a significant increase in migration attempts from Belarus into Poland. In the current year, approximately 19,000 migrants have reportedly attempted to enter Poland from Belarus, surpassing the 16,000 attempts recorded throughout the entirety of 2022.

(With inputs from agencies)